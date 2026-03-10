The Australian sharemarket experienced a significant rebound on Tuesday, recovering from a substantial $90 billion sell-off that occurred the previous day. This resurgence followed a drop in oil prices, which fell back below $US100 per barrel, and statements from US President Donald Trump hinting at a potential de-escalation of the conflict with Iran.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index demonstrated strong recovery, rallying by 1.1 per cent, equivalent to 93.60 points, to reach 8692.60. This impressive performance effectively restored $34 billion to the benchmark’s market capitalisation. The previous day’s downturn represented the index’s most significant single-day drop in the past year.

Market analysts attribute the positive shift to a combination of factors, including renewed investor confidence spurred by stabilising oil prices and reduced geopolitical anxieties. While broader economic conditions remain a concern, the day’s trading provided a welcome reprieve and a signal of underlying market resilience.