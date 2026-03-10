Briscoe Group Achieves Record Sales Amidst Challenging Retail Environment

Briscoe Group Limited (NZX/ASX: BGP), a retailer of homeware and sporting goods, has announced its full-year results for the 52-week period ended 25 January 2026, reporting record total sales of $798.8 million, a 0.93% increase compared to the previous year. Both the Homeware and Sporting Goods segments contributed to this growth, with increases of 1.42% and 0.13% respectively. The company highlighted its ability to maintain strong inventory discipline and cost control throughout a challenging year for retailers and households. Net profit after tax (NPAT) reached $59.2 million, slightly below the $60.6 million reported in the prior year.

Group Chair Dame Rosanne Meo acknowledged the uncertain external outlook due to recent global events, but noted management’s active monitoring of the situation. Online sales continued to gain traction, now representing 20.04% of total Group sales, up from 19.69% in the previous year. The company also managed to keep total costs only 1.19% higher than the previous year, an achievement given wage inflation and other operating cost pressures. Total inventory was $8.9 million below last year.

The directors have resolved to pay a final dividend of 10.0 cents per share (cps), bringing the total dividend for the year to 20.0 cps, consistent with the prior year. The dividend is fully imputed and will be paid on 31 March 2026, with the share register closing on 20 March 2026 to determine entitlements. Capital expenditure for the year amounted to $50.4 million, supporting the new distribution centre program and ongoing store development activities.

Looking ahead, Briscoe Group remains confident in the long-term benefits of its strategic initiatives, particularly the new distribution centre and advanced merchandise planning tools. While anticipating a challenging retail environment in the near term, the company is focused on disciplined execution, balancing sales performance with gross profit margin, and maintaining excellent inventory outcomes. The Group is targeting a return to record profit levels over the next three to four years as the benefits of these initiatives fully materialise.