Gold Rises as US Dollar Weakens

Gold prices have increased as the US dollar weakened, with market participants carefully evaluating the potential for monetary easing. The shift in sentiment follows a decrease in oil prices and indications that tensions involving Iran may be de-escalating. A key indicator of the dollar’s strength declined for the third consecutive day, reflecting improved risk appetite after President Trump suggested the Iran crisis might be nearing its conclusion.

Oil prices experienced a sharp drop, driven by assurances from global leaders that policy measures would mitigate the impact of geopolitical conflict on energy markets. Despite these assurances, ongoing disruptions to crude production and refining operations in the Middle East continue to exert influence. The US and Israel are reportedly maintaining a strong military presence, signalling a determined stance amid the conflict.

According to Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, the current environment of falling yet still elevated oil prices suggests a scenario where inflation remains higher but not prohibitively so. This could allow the US Federal Reserve to proceed with interest rate cuts later in the year, a factor that is generally favourable for gold as it does not offer interest payments. Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rate environments.

Before President Trump’s recent comments, investors had largely anticipated that the Federal Reserve and other central banks globally would need to maintain or even increase interest rates to manage inflationary pressures arising from surging energy costs. Furthermore, some investors had been utilising gold as a source of liquidity during a period of declining equity markets, highlighting its role as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty.