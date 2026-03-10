Bitcoin Bounces Back Above $US70,000

Bitcoin has surged back above $US70,000, marking its return to this level for the first time in four days. The rebound follows comments from US President Donald Trump that eased concerns about the escalating conflict involving Iran. The cryptocurrency market responded positively to the news, mirroring gains in equities while oil prices declined.

In early trading in Asia on Tuesday, Bitcoin jumped by as much as 2.32 per cent to reach $US70,581. This positive movement reflects a broader market reversal from Monday’s trends, driven by President Trump’s suggestion that the conflict would see a resolution “very soon.” Other digital currencies experienced gains as well, although not as significant as Bitcoin’s rise.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw an increase of up to 1.3 per cent. XRP and Solana also experienced upticks, gaining as much as 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. This widespread, although varied, growth across major cryptocurrencies indicates a positive shift in investor sentiment within the digital asset market.

Richard Galvin, co-founder of hedge fund DACM, noted that “Trump’s latest posts are being seen as potentially flagging an end to the Iranian conflict faster than the market was anticipating.” He cautioned, however, that risks remain, including the possibility of misinterpreting Trump’s statements or further escalations by involved parties. The cryptocurrency market continues to be sensitive to geopolitical developments.