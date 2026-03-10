Weight-loss Drugs Fuel Condiment, Spice Demand

America’s increasing use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss is reshaping the food industry, benefiting makers of condiments and spices. As GLP-1 drugs alter taste perceptions, consumers crave more flavour in their food, creating a hot market for tangy, sweet, and fiery sauces. This shift is driving increased interest in mergers and acquisitions within the sector, with recent deals fetching above-average valuations. The Marzetti Company is a specialty food products maker with brands such as Caesar Cardini’s salad dressing and its own line of condiments.

Recent acquisitions highlight this trend. The Marzetti Company acquired Japanese barbecue sauce maker Bachan’s for approximately $400 million last month. Bachan’s generated $87 million in net sales in 2025, and Marzetti’s CEO, David Ciesinski, noted its appeal to GLP-1 users. Additionally, Dallas-based private equity firm Highlander Partners purchased California-based Tapatio, the No. 5 hot sauce brand in the U.S., in late January for an undisclosed sum.

Highlander Partners CEO Jeff Hull said Tapatio is well-positioned to capitalise on changing consumer food preferences, including the rise in healthy, lean protein consumption. GLP-1 drugs can cause muscle atrophy, leading users to increase protein intake, which often leads to increased use of dry rubs and marinades. Justin Craig, managing director at Moelis, noted that as people shift away from processed foods, sauces and seasonings offer an opportunity to add flavour to healthier options like meats, eggs, and vegetables.

Studies indicate that GLP-1 drugs can dull taste buds. Richard L. Doty, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, found that the medications significantly alter the body’s sense of taste, dulling sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and savory sensations. Ciesinski noted the rise in chicken consumption, adding that chicken tastes plain, thus requiring added flavour. Bachan’s complements Marzetti’s existing brands, aligning with the growing demand for flavour enhancers in a health-conscious market.