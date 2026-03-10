Market Financial Solutions Faces Massive Shortfall

Market Financial Solutions (MFS), a London-based mortgage provider specialising in complex property-backed loans, faces a creditor shortfall exceeding £1.3 billion ($1.75 billion AUD). This shortfall is reportedly due to lending to connected borrowers and the double-pledging of collateral, according to court filings seen by Reuters. The company’s recent collapse has reverberated through European and U.S. financial institutions, raising concerns about potentially weak lending practices within the rapidly expanding credit markets. MFS’s troubles highlight potential issues within the asset-based finance market, where loans are secured by assets such as hard assets.

Zircon Bridging (ZBL) and Amber Bridging (ABL), both MFS creditors currently in administration, have stated that the collapse of MFS accelerated in the past two weeks. Administrators representing the creditors had previously estimated the collateral shortfall to be around £930 million, as indicated in London High Court filings from last month. Creditors successfully petitioned to place MFS into administration, citing evidence of financial irregularities and mismanagement in court documents dated March 9.

ZBL and ABL have attributed the significant creditor shortfall to what they describe as “improper and likely fraudulent conduct.” The issues with MFS also bring attention to the practice of double-pledging, which was a key factor in the bankruptcies of U.S. auto parts supplier First Brands and car dealership Tricolor.

MFS, founded by CEO Paresh Raja, has not yet responded to requests for comment. Market Financial Solutions specialised in providing complex property-backed loans. The company is not affiliated with MFS Investment Management, an asset manager based in the United States.