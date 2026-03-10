Milei Courts Investors Amid Global Uncertainty

President Javier Milei sought to reassure investors in New York this week that Argentina’s economic recovery remains on track, despite global market jitters sparked by tensions in Iran. Speaking at JPMorgan’s headquarters as part of ‘Argentina Week’, Milei aimed to convince financiers that the nation’s stabilisation efforts present an attractive investment opportunity amid a tense international environment. The roadshow includes Economy Minister Luis Caputo and deregulation minister Federico Sturzenegger, showcasing reforms and investment opportunities.

Milei highlighted Argentina’s shift from net energy importer to exporter, anticipating a boost to external accounts from temporary trade changes. Addressing central bank chief Santiago Bausili, Milei quipped about an expected influx of US dollars. He underscored the importance of US support, noting the Trump administration’s backing ahead of Argentina’s 2025 midterm elections and expanded financial cooperation, including a liquidity facility that helped stabilise the peso. The closer alignment with the U.S. contrasts with China’s expanding economic influence in South America, though China remains a major trading partner and creditor.

UBS Global Wealth Management’s Alejo Czerwonko noted that geopolitical tensions could favour Argentina, as countries refocus on food, energy, and technological security—areas where Argentina can contribute. However, he acknowledged that acute conflict, like the situation with Iran, typically triggers risk-off moves in emerging markets due to stagflationary concerns. Argentina’s government asserts that spending cuts, deregulation, and fiscal tightening are beginning to restore macroeconomic stability after years of financial challenges.

AllianceBernstein’s Armando Armenta characterised the roadshow as a message of macroeconomic and political stability. Argentina is working to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, attract longer-term investment, and regain access to international capital markets. Investors have cautiously welcomed reforms, including a recent labour overhaul, but challenges remain, including rebuilding foreign exchange reserves and regaining access to capital markets. Argentina hopes ‘Argentina Week’ demonstrates that reforms are creating investment opportunities, especially in energy, mining, agriculture, and technology sectors.