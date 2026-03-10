Citigroup Expects Strong First Quarter Growth

Citigroup anticipates mid-teens percentage growth in both its investment banking fees and markets revenue for the first quarter, according to CEO Jane Fraser. This positive outlook comes despite escalating global tensions and reflects strong activity across these divisions. Citigroup is a global financial services company, providing a range of banking and investment services to corporations, governments, and individuals. Currently undergoing a significant turnaround strategy to reduce costs and improve profits, Citigroup is focused on enhancing its overall performance.

Fraser noted the strength in equities and fixed income markets as key drivers for growth within Citi’s capital markets division. She also highlighted the mergers and acquisitions market as remaining ‘vibrant,’ fueled by sustained investment in artificial intelligence and automation. While geopolitical risks, particularly the widening Middle East conflict and potential disruptions in the Straits of Hormuz, pose threats, the bank remains confident in achieving its 10% to 11% return on tangible common equity target for the year.

Fraser addressed concerns about private credit, expecting idiosyncratic risks to surface from lenders with weaker underwriting standards, but she stressed that the issue was not systemic. She also commented on the bank’s ongoing restructuring, noting that some severance expenses would be front-loaded in the first quarter, but are expected to be lower than the previous year. In January, Reuters reported Citigroup was cutting approximately 1,000 jobs as part of its broader downsizing efforts, with additional layoffs anticipated this month.

Shares of Citigroup experienced a nearly 3% increase in morning trading following Fraser’s remarks. The bank’s performance is closely watched as it navigates a complex economic environment and continues its strategic overhaul aimed at improving efficiency and profitability.