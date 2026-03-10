ASX 200 Bounces Back After Mideast Tensions

The Australian stock market has shown a strong recovery, with the S&P/ASX 200 index climbing almost 1.5 per cent. This resurgence follows a period of heightened anxiety related to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Market analysts attribute the rebound to calming comments from US President Donald Trump, which appear to have soothed investor nerves and reduced fears of a prolonged conflict.

Across the board, market sentiment is largely positive, with nine out of eleven sectors posting gains. The energy sector also saw some relief as oil prices stabilised, contributing to the overall improvement in market conditions. Investors are reacting optimistically to signs that the immediate threat of further escalation in the Middle East has receded.

The positive shift in market sentiment suggests a return to cautious optimism among investors. While geopolitical risks remain, the market’s initial reaction to the de-escalation indicates a degree of resilience. Market participants will likely continue to monitor global events closely, but for now, the ASX 200 is enjoying a welcome reprieve.