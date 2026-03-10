High-Net-Worth Investors Buy Amid Market Dip

High-net-worth investors took advantage of Monday’s market downturn to increase their holdings in select stocks. Data from Bell Direct Advantage, a trading platform for individuals with substantial share portfolios, revealed that these investors, who have $5 million or more invested in the sharemarket, actively bought shares as the broader market declined. Credit Corp and DroneShield were among the individual stocks favoured, alongside a broadly diversified Vanguard exchange-traded fund.

Credit Corp Group Limited is a debt purchasing and collection company. DroneShield Limited develops counter-drone solutions. These companies attracted significant interest from high-net-worth individuals looking to capitalise on potentially undervalued assets during the market dip.

The Bell Direct Advantage platform caters to sophisticated investors. To qualify, investors must maintain a share portfolio worth at least $5 million, a margin loan balance of $500,000, or spend $5000 annually on brokerage fees. The trading activity observed on this platform provides insights into the investment strategies of a specific segment of the market.

The revealed trades highlight a strategic approach among some wealthy investors who are willing to buy into market weakness. Their focus on Credit Corp, DroneShield and a diversified ETF suggests a mix of targeted stock picking and broader market exposure during a period of volatility.