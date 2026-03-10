Oil Prices Plunge After Trump Comments

Oil prices experienced a significant drop following comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential end to the conflict involving Iran. The remarks offered reassurance to markets that had been unsettled by volatility in global energy markets and rising inflation concerns. Brent crude oil plummeted by 9.2 per cent to US$89.91 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate also saw a sharp decline, dropping 8.5 per cent to US$86.69 a barrel.

The price movements followed a turbulent period where crude oil prices had surged by as much as 30 per cent, nearing US$120 a barrel. This spike was triggered by reports of production cuts in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies. The earlier supply concerns exacerbated fears of broader economic instability linked to energy costs.

President Trump’s comments, made during a CBS interview, signalled a potential de-escalation. He described the conflict as “very complete, pretty much” and indicated that the military operation was progressing “very far” ahead of its initially projected timeframe of four to five weeks. These comments triggered a shift in market sentiment, prompting the sharp reversal in oil prices as concerns over prolonged conflict and supply disruptions eased.