Airline Deals Slow Amid Middle East Tensions

The recent conflict in Iran has significantly impacted the airline industry, leading to a slowdown in aircraft deals and deliveries. Prior to last month, both Airbus and Boeing struggled to meet the high demand for new aircraft. However, the war has caused carriers to reconsider their plans due to concerns about travel demand, rising fuel costs, and the safety of navigating through potentially hostile airspace. This has sparked worries among plane makers and aircraft leasing firms that some clients may postpone agreements.

Several airlines in the Middle East and Asia are reportedly facing operational challenges. Discussions regarding future aircraft deals and leasing contracts, which allow airlines to access aircraft more quickly than outright purchases, have been temporarily suspended. Carriers are waiting to assess the long-term financial implications of the conflict before making any final decisions. Airlines such as Lion Air, Garuda Indonesia and AirAsia are among those reviewing their timelines for major jet purchases.

Some airlines are also considering pausing deliveries altogether, caught off guard by the surge in jet fuel prices triggered by the Iranian conflict. While Emirates, Lion Air, and Garuda Indonesia have not yet commented, Boeing stated that it defers to its customers on such matters, and Airbus confirmed that it is in communication with airlines to address their specific needs, though discussions remain confidential.

Flydubai has denied any halt in talks or deliveries, and Etihad has affirmed that it will maintain its order book without delays. Qatar Airways has stated that safety considerations are its primary guide during this period. AirAsia recently implemented temporary adjustments to fare and fuel surcharges across its network in response to the rise in global jet fuel prices. Deferrals are often used by airlines to mitigate the financial burden of expanding their fleets, as cancelling delivery contracts can be difficult.