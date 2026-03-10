South Korean Equities Recover After Monday Slump

South Korean equities experienced a significant rebound today, driven by recovering risk sentiment after President Donald Trump indicated a potential de-escalation of tensions with Iran. The benchmark KOSPI index surged as much as 5.5 per cent, a stark contrast to the 6 per cent drop it suffered on Monday. The market’s positive reaction reflects investor relief and a renewed appetite for riskier assets.

Leading the charge were technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, both key players in the global chip market. These companies have been instrumental in South Korea’s market performance since the beginning of the previous year. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both jumped more than 8 per cent, contributing significantly to the KOSPI’s overall recovery.

Samsung Electronics specialises in consumer electronics, information technology, and mobile communications. SK Hynix is a major supplier of dynamic random-access memory chips and flash memory chips worldwide. The strong performance of these companies underscores the importance of the technology sector to the South Korean economy and its influence on investor confidence. The day’s trading suggests a return to stability after recent geopolitical anxieties roiled global markets.