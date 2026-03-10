Carnegie Clean Energy Receives Research and Development Tax Rebate

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (CCE: ASX) has announced the receipt of a Research and Development Tax Incentive cash rebate of $568,630 from the Australian Tax Office (ATO). The rebate relates to the financial year ending 30 June 2025. Carnegie Clean Energy is a technology developer focused on delivering ocean energy technologies to make the world more sustainable. The company owns and develops the CETO® and MoorPower® technologies, which capture energy from ocean waves and convert it into electricity.

The Research and Development Tax Incentive is designed to support Australian companies engaged in research and development activities. The rebate is calculated based on eligible research and development expenditure incurred during the relevant financial year. For the year ended 30 June 2025, Carnegie incurred eligible expenditures that qualified for the tax rebate.

Carnegie intends to apply for a future Research and Development Tax Incentive, based on eligible research and development expenditure for the year ending 30 June 2026. This continued focus on research and development underscores Carnegie’s commitment to innovation in the ocean energy sector. This announcement has been approved for release by the Chairman and CEO.

