Adherium Sees 51% Increase in Remote Patient Monitoring Revenue

Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR), a global leader in digital respiratory management and developer of the FDA-cleared Hailie® Smartinhaler® platform, has announced a positive sales update, highlighting significant progress with its commercial strategy. The company has demonstrated a 51% increase in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) revenue, rising from A$68,000 in December 2025 to A$103,000 in February 2026. RPM revenue for January and February 2026 totalled A$198,000, already surpassing the Q2 FY26 total RPM revenue of A$171,000 with one month remaining in the quarter.

This performance is underpinned by Adherium’s investment in the Adherium Care Team and its infrastructure, which facilitates the growth in RPM device shipments and activations. Total cumulative RPM device shipments increased by 43% in the first two months of CY2026, from 2,149 at 31 December 2025 to 3,071 as of 28 February 2026. Total cumulative RPM device activations also saw a substantial increase of 53% during the same period, climbing from 1,425 to 2,183.

The newly established Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) reimbursement codes, effective 1 January 2026, have significantly lowered the required billing thresholds for patients, enabling earlier billing and improved efficiency. Adherium now has access to approximately 48,000 valid, insurance-verified asthma patients with compatible inhaler devices through its call centre and via partners, including Allergy Partners.

CEO Dawn Bitz commented that Adherium has scaled sales under the Remote Patient Monitoring model to A$103k per month as at end February 2026. The company reaffirms its confidence in achieving its previously announced target of 10,000 RPM patients by the end of 2026.