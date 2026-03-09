Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (CCE), an ASX-listed technology developer focused on delivering ocean energy technologies, has announced the receipt of a Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive cash rebate from the Australian Tax Office. The rebate amounts to $568,630 and relates to the financial year ending 30 June 2025. Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX: CCE) is the owner and developer of the CETO and MoorPower technologies, which capture energy from ocean waves and convert it into electricity.

The Australian Government’s Research and Development Tax Incentive program aims to support Australian companies undertaking research and development activities. The tax rebate was calculated based on eligible R&D expenditure incurred by Carnegie during the year ended 30 June 2025. This financial support allows the company to continue its commitment to innovation in the ocean energy sector.

Carnegie Clean Energy intends to prepare a future application for the Research and Development Tax Incentive, based on eligible research and development expenditure for the year ended 30 June 2026. The announcement was approved for release by the Chairman and CEO. Further information about Carnegie Clean Energy and its technologies can be found on the company’s website.