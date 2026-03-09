Savannah Goldfields Continues Gold Production at Georgetown Project

Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG) has provided an update on gold production at its Georgetown Gold Processing Plant (GGPP), part of the Georgetown Gold Project in North Queensland. Savannah Goldfields is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Queensland, aiming to become a significant gold producer in the region. The company is advancing projects such as Georgetown and Agate Creek, leveraging its regional processing hub strategy.

Gold production continued through February and into March, with several doré pours. These included 3.688 kg on February 2, 1.037 kg on February 9, 2.806 kg on February 16, 5.432 kg on February 23, 2.905 kg on March 2, and 1.038 kg on March 9. Mint outturn for the February doré pours confirmed precious metal content of 289.8 oz of gold and 95.3 oz of silver from an aggregate weight of 12.963 kg poured during February. Mint outturn is still awaited for the March doré pours.

Cumulative precious metal outturn for the current production campaign, which started on November 7, 2025, now stands at 1,223.7 oz of gold and 805.9 oz of silver. The company has received $8.54 million in revenue from precious metal outturn during this production campaign to date, with an average gold price of $6,899 per ounce and an average silver price of $119 per ounce. Savannah Goldfields plans to continue weekly doré pours into mid-March.

Planned maintenance works are currently underway at the GGPP and are expected to take six weeks to complete. Mining and gold processing operations are scheduled to resume in mid-April. Big Reef and Big Ben are scheduled to provide feed into the GGPP to produce gold from April through to the expected commencement of gold production from Agate Creek in Q2 CY2026. Resumption of mining at Agate Creek and processing of Agate Creek ore at the GGPP is planned to commence in Q2 CY2026 following receipt of the updated Environmental Authority.