Aerometrex Secures Government Contracts Worth $2.5 Million

Aerometrex Limited (ASX: AMX) has announced the securing of new government contracts across federal, state, and local departments during FY26. Aerometrex is a trusted and leading geospatial tech company specialising in providing geospatial solutions & insights for our customers. The company believes its Australian ownership and established sovereign capability were key differentiators in the tender processes.

The contracts, awarded through competitive tender processes, span MetroMap subscription and MetroMap and LiDAR project revenue. They represent a combined value of approximately $2.5 million over three years. While no single contract is individually material, the awards collectively provide increased revenue visibility over the medium term and strengthen the company’s government customer base.

CEO Robert Veitch stated that the company is proud to support Australian government agencies with high-quality, locally delivered solutions. He emphasized that their Australian ownership and onshore operational model provide government clients with confidence regarding security, responsiveness, and long-term partnership.

Aerometrex continues to pursue additional government opportunities in tender or advanced negotiation stages and remains focused on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term shareholder value creation. The company will provide further updates as material developments occur.