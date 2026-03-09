Crude oil prices experienced a downward correction following a volatile 24-hour period, triggered by US President Donald Trump’s recent statements regarding Iran. These remarks injected significant volatility into the financial markets, initially causing prices to surge before the subsequent decline.

The move lower was prompted by Trump’s indication that the US involvement with Iran was progressing faster than anticipated and might conclude shortly, a message aimed at stabilising financial markets. “I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump stated during a phone interview with CBS News on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the US benchmark, plummeted by as much as 10 per cent at the opening bell on Tuesday, reaching $US85.52 per barrel. This sharp drop followed a dramatic surge in the price of oil during the previous session, which at one point soared by as much as 30 per cent to nearly $US120 per barrel, creating turmoil in equity markets.

The oil market’s reaction underscores the sensitivity of commodity prices to geopolitical developments and presidential commentary.