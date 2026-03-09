Orica Anticipates Modest First-Half Earnings Growth

Orica expects its first-half earnings to be slightly higher than the previous year, buoyed by robust demand for blasting products, digital services, and mining chemicals. The explosives manufacturer anticipates a roughly 20 per cent increase in digital solutions earnings and a 15 per cent rise in specialty mining chemicals, driven by strong demand for sodium cyanide in the gold sector. Orica is a global company that manufactures and supplies explosives, blasting systems, and mining chemicals to the mining and infrastructure industries. It also provides various digital solutions and services to optimise mining operations.

To further bolster its financial position, Orica has initiated a company-wide cost reduction program targeting at least $100 million in annualised savings over the next three years. This initiative aims to prepare the company for its next phase of growth. However, Orica anticipates lower net operating cash flow for both the half-year and full year compared to 2023. These expectations are due to foreign exchange movements, US litigation costs, and a supply disruption resulting from an outage at CF Industries’ Yazoo City plant.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Orica stated that it is currently not experiencing immediate constraints. The company clarified that its products are generally not transported through the Straits of Hormuz or neighbouring regions. Nevertheless, Orica acknowledges the potential for future impacts on energy or raw material costs and continues to monitor the situation closely. The company intends to mitigate any potential impacts by leveraging its global manufacturing and supply network.

Orica also noted that first-half significant items are expected to reduce statutory net profit after tax by $45 million to $60 million. These items include litigation costs, increased supply costs, and restructuring charges associated with the new cost program.