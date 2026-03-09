Oil Market Calms After Initial Iran Conflict Fears

Oil prices have retreated from recent highs after an initial surge sparked by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a de-escalation of the conflict in Iran triggered a relief rally, bringing crude prices down to around $US82 a barrel after they had briefly spiked above $US120. However, analysts warn that the situation remains volatile and the potential for further disruptions to supply is still significant.

The initial spike in oil prices and the subsequent equity market sell-off reflected investor anxieties over the escalating conflict. Concerns about attacks on oil infrastructure, disruptions to Middle Eastern water resources, and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz contributed to the market turmoil. G7 finance ministers considered releasing strategic oil reserves in an attempt to stabilise prices, while Trump declared progress on de-escalation.

Despite the recent pullback, some experts believe that oil prices could still surge again if the conflict continues or the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. Analysts at Barclays previously suggested Brent crude oil “could definitely test $120” a barrel under such scenarios. Macquarie analysts fear a domino effect of production cuts that could push oil to $US150 in days. Such disruptions could lead to an inflationary spike that central banks may find difficult to ignore, particularly in countries like Australia where inflation is already elevated.

Bond markets, which initially retreated as oil prices fell, will be closely watching for further signs of stability in global oil flows. The potential for a “rotten TACO” scenario, where disruptions continue despite Trump’s claims of victory, remains a key risk. The market’s reaction hinges on whether the situation normalises or if ongoing conflict reignites fears of a prolonged supply crisis. Investors should be wary of this scenario and adjust their portfolios accordingly.