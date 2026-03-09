UK Inflation Fears Return Amid Rising Energy Prices

The Bank of England (BOE) is facing renewed concerns as estimates suggest UK inflation could rebound to as high as 5 per cent. This potential surge is primarily driven by a recent jump in oil and gas prices, leading traders to reassess the likelihood of further interest rate cuts. Economists at ING and RSM UK released estimates indicating that sustained high energy prices could more than double the BOE’s 2 per cent inflation target.

According to ING economist James Smith, if the surge in oil prices persists throughout the second quarter, price growth could reach 4.7 per cent by September. This projection follows Brent Crude’s rise above $US100 a barrel, a level not seen since 2022. RSM UK economist Tom Pugh initially estimated that the increase in oil and gas prices could push inflation above 5 per cent, later revising the figure to a range between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent.

Such a resurgence in inflation would represent a significant setback for the Bank of England. Prior to the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the BOE had anticipated inflation falling to its 2 per cent target in the spring. The unexpected rise in energy costs now casts doubt on those projections and intensifies pressure on policymakers to maintain a tighter monetary policy.

Furthermore, a return to high inflation would pose a challenge for the UK’s Labour government, which has consistently pledged to address the rising cost of living. The potential need to reverse recent interest rate cuts adds another layer of complexity as the BOE navigates the evolving economic landscape.