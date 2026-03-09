Oil Prices Spike, Long-Term Impact Unclear

Oil prices have surged following recent disruptions; however, market strategist Jim Bianco suggests the long-term impact may be limited. In a recent analysis on X, Bianco noted a significant difference between short-term and long-term oil futures contracts. Specifically, the March 2027 contract shows a rise of approximately 9.99 per cent, while the April 2026 contract has increased by a substantial 53 per cent.

Bianco explains that the current market pricing reflects an expectation of a short-term disruption lasting a few months, rather than a sustained elevation in prices throughout the year. He attributes this perspective to the absence of reports indicating significant, long-term damage to oil infrastructure. The slowdown in production is linked to tankers not transiting the Strait of Hormuz, leading to full storage capacities in the Middle East.

Bianco anticipates that once shipping resumes, the global supply of crude oil will normalise. The market’s current reaction suggests a belief that the existing disruptions will not result in prolonged or severe consequences for the oil market.

In early trading in New York, Brent Crude initially spiked towards $US120 a barrel before settling at $US98.42, marking a 6.2 per cent increase as of 11.59am. This price movement underscores the market’s immediate response to supply concerns, while longer-term futures indicate a more tempered outlook.