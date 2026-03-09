Oil Price Shock Rocks Global Markets

Global markets experienced severe turbulence following a dramatic surge in oil prices driven by escalating conflict in Iran. The price of West Texas Intermediate oil spiked by as much as 30 per cent, reaching $US117 a barrel, while Brent crude mirrored this surge, hitting levels not seen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This marks the largest single-day oil price increase in history, sparking fears of a major energy shock.

The immediate impact rippled through various asset classes. US stock futures tumbled, and the US dollar strengthened against currencies in oil-exposed regions. Bond prices continued their decline, pushing Australian 10-year yields to 4.95 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 index in Australia plunged by as much as 4.4 per cent before recovering slightly to close down 2.9 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 is a stock market index of stocks listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. It is market-capitalisation weighted and tracks the performance of the 200 largest companies in Australia.

Analysts highlight the severity of the situation, noting the potential for stagflation – a combination of rising inflation and slowing economic growth. Concerns extend beyond fuel prices, with potential disruptions to nitrogen fertiliser and sulphur supplies, impacting food prices and various industries. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has removed about 20 million barrels of oil per day from the global market, dwarfing the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the widespread panic, some experts caution against hasty decisions, pointing out the possibility of a sharp market reversal upon any sign of de-escalation in the Middle East. They emphasize that emotional selling often occurs during such periods and are advising investors to exercise caution. Commodity experts suggest that even with a swift resolution, it could take months for Asian energy markets to fully recover.