Superannuation Hit as Mideast Crisis Deepens

Australian retirement savings have taken a significant hit, with over $100 billion lost since the United States and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran late last month. This escalating conflict triggered a sharp downturn in the local sharemarket, which plummeted to its lowest level since December. The S&P/ASX 200 experienced a 2.9 per cent drop, marking its worst session since April, amidst widespread sell-offs in global markets, including Japan and South Korea.

The market turmoil was further exacerbated by a surge in crude oil prices, nearing $US120 a barrel for the first time in four years. Major producers in the Middle East began scaling back supply due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane now deemed too dangerous for many vessels. This spike in oil prices is expected to fuel inflation, leading bond traders to anticipate potential interest rate increases. Australian three-year government bonds climbed to 4.58 per cent, their highest level since 2011.

Superannuation accounts, holding approximately $4.5 trillion in retirement savings, have seen a total slump of $110 billion since February 28. Investors are particularly concerned about the prolonged nature of the conflict, especially after attacks continued across the Middle East. An oil depot near Tehran and a desalination plant in southern Iran were targeted, while American officials evacuated an embassy in Saudi Arabia, and Israeli airstrikes persisted in Beirut.

On the Australian market, energy stocks were a rare bright spot, with Woodside Energy and Santos both rising. However, sectors such as resources and retail face headwinds due to potential interest rate rises. National Australia Bank anticipates headline inflation in Australia to peak at 5 per cent, adding further pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to consider additional interest rate hikes.