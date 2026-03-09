ASX Rebounds After Steep Losses

The Australian sharemarket has rebounded 1 per cent from its intraday low, partially recovering from what is shaping up to be its worst single-day performance since April 2025. The S&P/ASX 200 Index was recently down by 283.70 points, representing a 3.2 per cent decrease, to 8567.30 at 3.35pm AEDT. This marks a 1.2 per cent improvement of 110.1 points from the day’s lowest point.

This recovery has injected approximately $40 billion back into the market capitalisation of the ASX 200. Earlier losses had threatened to wipe out around $100 billion from investors’ portfolios during the session. The market experienced heavy selling pressure across most sectors, with only a few companies managing to stay in positive territory.

The slight uptick in the ASX coincides with narrowing losses in futures contracts tied to major US markets. The S&P 500 is projected to open down by 1.9 per cent, while the Nasdaq is expected to open 2.2 per cent lower and the Dow Jones is anticipated to begin trading down by 2 per cent. These movements overseas could impact the ASX’s trajectory into the close of trading.

Investors will be closely watching the performance of US markets and any further economic data releases that could influence market sentiment. The initial steep decline was attributed to concerns over potential interest rate hikes and global economic slowdown.