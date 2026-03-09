Oil Surge Triggers Market Panic in Australia

Australian markets experienced a tumultuous start to the week as escalating tensions in Iran sent shockwaves through global markets. The S&P/ASX 200 index plunged dramatically, reflecting investor panic over surging oil prices and potential economic fallout. West Texas Intermediate oil prices spiked by 22 per cent, briefly exceeding $US111 a barrel, a level not seen since the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. This surge was triggered by fears of disrupted oil supplies due to attacks on key infrastructure and potential production cuts in the Persian Gulf.

The spike in oil prices reverberated across various asset classes. US stock futures tumbled, and the US dollar strengthened against currencies of oil-exposed regions. Australian 10-year bond yields rose to 4.95 per cent as bond prices fell. The S&P/ASX 200 index, already weakened by previous losses, continued its downward spiral, falling 3.9 per cent by late Monday morning, a staggering 7.6 per cent below its record high from the previous week.

Analysts suggest that the current crisis poses a greater threat than the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with an estimated 20 million barrels of oil per day being removed from the global market due to the Strait of Hormuz closure. The conflict’s expansion to water infrastructure, with attacks on desalination plants, further complicates resolution efforts. Experts caution that the impact extends beyond energy, potentially affecting food prices due to fertiliser supply disruptions and various other industries reliant on oil and gas byproducts.

Despite the market turmoil, some analysts suggest the possibility of a sharp reversal if tensions ease. However, the path to resolution remains unclear. Emotional selling has dominated trading, and investors are urged to exercise caution during this period of heightened uncertainty. Experts believe it could take at least 60 days for Asian energy markets to recover fully, even if the conflict ends soon.