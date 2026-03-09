BluGlass Enters $1.25M Defence Development Program

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG), a global semiconductor developer pioneering visible lasers, has entered into a A$1.25 million multi-phased development program. The program, expected to span fourteen to twenty months, is aimed at delivering gallium nitride (GaN) distributed feedback (DFB) lasers and gain chips to a U.S.-based tier-1 defence prime. BluGlass has also received an initial A$560,000 (US$390,000) purchase order as part of this program.

The customer, identified as a premier American aerospace and defence technology company, provides advanced systems and services across commercial, military, and business aviation sectors. Their offerings include avionics, navigation systems, and information management solutions designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and connectivity. This new order follows successful prototype testing of BluGlass’ gain chips for use within novel dual-use aerospace applications.

The order specifically targets the custom development of BluGlass’ visible GaN DFB lasers and gain chips, packaged to integrate both a laser and an optical amplifier in a single solution. These lasers and chips are designed to deliver high power and precision at visible wavelengths, supporting next-generation applications while optimising size, weight, and power, while also reducing system integration costs and complexity.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden stated that this repeat order from a global defence prime reflects the quality of their visible laser technology and the continued execution of their project-to-product strategy. The success of the full development program could lead to further development and long-term product revenues, according to BluGlass. Haden further highlighted the importance of their U.S. manufacturing capability for tier-1 customers and that their work with the U.S. Department of War’s CLAWS Hub has enabled them to become an approved supplier of visible GaN lasers.