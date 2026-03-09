Infrastructure Fund Soars Amid Market Uncertainty

Amid global market volatility spurred by geopolitical tensions and fluctuating oil prices, Resolution Capital’s Global Listed Infrastructure Fund is demonstrating remarkable resilience. The fund, managed by Sarah Lau, Jan de Vos, and Mark Jones, focuses on companies with heavy assets and low obsolescence, a strategy known as HALO. This approach has yielded significant returns, with the fund achieving an 18.7 per cent return in the 12 months leading up to the end of February, outperforming its benchmark by 9.6 percentage points. Since its inception in late 2021, the fund has consistently outperformed by 2.2 percentage points annually.

Resolution Capital listed its Global Listed Infrastructure Fund as an exchange-traded fund on the ASX last year. This move coincided with increased demand for ETFs and a shrinking number of local infrastructure stocks due to private acquisitions. Unlike investments in rapidly evolving technology sectors, Lau emphasises the stability of infrastructure. She points out that infrastructure assets support critical economic functions and are largely insulated from oil price volatility.

The fund’s holdings include SSE, a major British electricity generator, and Kinder Morgan, an American oil and natural gas pipeline company. They also have a significant stake in GEK Terna, a Greek transport infrastructure development group. Resolution Capital oversees more than $12 billion in assets. Resolution Capital is a specialist global real estate and infrastructure investment manager. The firm invests in listed real estate and infrastructure securities on behalf of institutional and retail clients.