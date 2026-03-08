Robinhood Launches Venture Fund for Retail Investors

Robinhood (HOOD.O) debuted its $658.4 million venture fund on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, providing retail investors rare access to investments in privately held technology companies. The fund, trading under the ticker ‘RVI’, includes investments in companies such as software startup Databricks, fintech Ramp, and financial services firm Revolut. Robinhood is a financial services company that operates a trading app and broader platform. It aims to democratise finance for all.

Robinhood CFO Shiv Verma stated that a significant market gap exists because retail customers typically cannot access private assets. The fund allows retail investors to participate in a market segment traditionally dominated by Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Some private companies now have valuations rivaling those in the S&P 500; Databricks raised capital at a $134 billion valuation in February, and Ramp was valued at $32 billion in November.

The IPO was priced at $25 per share, with 12.6 million shares sold. Although it raised less than initially targeted, the fund aims to provide a relatively less risky option by focusing on late-stage companies. Verma noted that the fund’s structure protects investors from being forced to sell during short-term volatility.

According to Verma, the fund could potentially expand into sectors such as energy, robotics, aerospace, and defense. He added that the IPO roadshow also attracted interest from institutional investors. The fund does carry risks, including valuation fluctuations for the underlying private companies, and the broader venture capital exit market has been turbulent amid slowing IPO activity.