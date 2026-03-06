US Stocks Poised for Modest Rebound

US stock futures suggest a potential rebound on Friday following a significant sell-off driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East. The geopolitical uncertainty has heightened concerns about potential disruptions to energy markets and a corresponding rise in oil prices, impacting investor sentiment. This comes after heavy selling on Thursday, sparked by the prospect of sustained disruptions to energy markets.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently up 0.1 per cent, attempting to recover from a 0.6 per cent loss on Thursday, which brought the index down to 6830.71. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures indicate a 0.2 per cent opening bounce after the index experienced a more substantial 1.7 per cent drop, closing at 47,954.74.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is also anticipating a slight recovery, with futures pointing to a 0.2 per cent increase. On Thursday, the Nasdaq declined by 0.3 per cent, settling at 22748.99. Investors remain cautious as they assess the broader implications of the ongoing geopolitical developments and their potential impact on the global economy and corporate earnings.