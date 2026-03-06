A2 Milk Receives Boost From China Plan

A2 Milk (A2M) is poised to benefit from China’s draft 15th Five-Year Plan, according to Citi analysts. The plan includes policies designed to boost fertility rates and support the senior population, potentially increasing demand for A2 Milk’s products. A2 Milk is a dairy company that focuses on producing milk and related products containing only the A2 type of beta-casein protein, as opposed to the A1 protein found in most conventional milk. The company aims to provide consumers with products that are easier to digest.

The Chinese government’s plan promotes a “childbirth-friendly society” through measures such as expanded maternity insurance, guaranteed maternity leave, and regulated access to assisted reproductive technology. Beijing intends to allocate approximately 180 billion yuan (AU$37.2 billion) in 2026 towards initiatives aimed at increasing birth rates, including national child subsidies and coverage for pregnancy-related medical expenses. Additional support will be provided through childcare subsidies, mandated education investment exceeding 4 per cent of GDP, and housing incentives targeting families with two or more children. Cultural programs will also be implemented to promote marriage and childbearing amidst rising living costs and career-related pressures.

Furthermore, the plan addresses the “silver economy” by increasing minimum old-age benefits by 20 yuan (AU$4) per month for rural and non-working urban residents. Expansion of elderly care services is also a key component, potentially providing additional support for A2 Milk’s product line aimed at seniors. Citi analyst Teeger noted that previous initiatives aimed at boosting fertility have had limited success but stated that the increased focus should benefit A2 Milk.

Shares in A2 Milk experienced a slight increase, last trading up 0.3 per cent. The company is strategically positioned to capitalise on the new policies, particularly through its infant formula and aged-care product offerings.