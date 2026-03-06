ACCC Watches Fuel Companies Amid Rising Tensions

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has stated it is closely monitoring domestic fuel pricing in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is driving up global crude prices. The ACCC has communicated its expectations to major fuel companies, cautioning against anti-competitive or unlawful conduct. ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey stated that the commission will take decisive action if any petrol company violates competition and consumer laws.

Brakey encouraged motorists to actively seek out the best deals by using fuel price comparison apps and websites. This strategy aims to empower consumers to make informed decisions and potentially mitigate the impact of rising prices at the pump. The ACCC’s vigilance comes as petrol prices experienced some fluctuation recently.

According to the ACCC, petrol prices throughout 2025 were generally lower compared to 2024. However, there was a slight increase in the December quarter of 2025 compared to the preceding quarter. The report highlighted that the average retail petrol prices across the five largest cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth – reached 180.4 cents per litre (cpl) during the December quarter. This figure represents a 1.6 cpl increase compared to the previous quarter.

The ACCC is an Australian government agency whose role is to enforce the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 and a range of other legislation, promoting competition, fair trading and protecting consumers. The ACCC aims to ensure that businesses comply with their obligations and that consumers are well-informed and protected from unfair practices.