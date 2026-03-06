Markets Resilient Amid Global Shocks

Global markets have demonstrated remarkable resilience to macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks over the past year, according to Bob Savage of BNY. Savage observed that investors have primarily focused on underlying fundamentals rather than reacting impulsively to news headlines. This suggests a maturing market sentiment capable of navigating uncertainty. BNY Mellon is a global investments company that provides investment management and investment services. BNY Mellon employs 52,000 people globally and has a major presence in Australia.

Savage highlighted a significant shift in market flows that occurred despite political uncertainties early in 2026. Investors rotated away from previously overvalued U.S. technology stocks, redirecting investments toward broader U.S. and global equities. Sectors such as materials, energy, and industrials experienced notable gains as a result of this reallocation of capital.

However, Savage cautioned against the potential risks associated with the current trading environment, describing it as “hope against hope”. He suggested that this sentiment might influence market movements, particularly during the early U.S. trading session, as investors await clarity and accuracy regarding incoming news. The critical question remains whether forthcoming economic data will validate the existing market confidence in unchanged underlying fundamentals, or reveal any new concerns.