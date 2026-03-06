Gold Poised for Continued Gains

The World Gold Council anticipates that gold will continue to benefit in the coming months, driven by structural forces that point towards a weakening US dollar. Gold has already seen a substantial rise, increasing by 5 per cent in February to $US5222 an ounce. Its year-to-date gain of approximately 20 per cent reflects significant support from currency dynamics, lower US Treasury yields, and strong demand from Asian markets.

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) inflows remain robust in both North America and Asia, suggesting a continued global appetite for gold as a hedge against economic uncertainties. While Europe has experienced some outflows, the overall trend indicates strong investor confidence in gold’s value. The council highlights three key factors that will likely drive gold’s performance: a medium-term softening of the US dollar, ongoing geopolitical tensions around the globe, and sustained diversification into gold by central banks.

Despite the potential impact of high prices on certain markets, gold’s appeal is expected to remain strong. Uncertain policy environments, market volatility, and shifting capital flows are all factors that contribute to gold’s position as a key defensive asset. The World Gold Council sees these elements creating a favourable environment for gold in the year ahead, reinforcing its role as a safe-haven investment amid global economic uncertainty.