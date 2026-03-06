Deep Yellow Reports Widened Half-Year Loss

Deep Yellow Limited (DYL) has reported a net loss of $7.78 million for the half-year ending December 31, 2025. This marks a significant widening from the $2.47 million loss reported in the prior corresponding period. The total comprehensive loss, factoring in a $6.95 million gain from foreign currency translation, amounted to $826,000. Deep Yellow is an Australian uranium company focused on developing uranium projects. The company explores for uranium in Namibia and Australia.

Operating cash outflows also saw a substantial increase, rising to $2.55 million compared to $103,000 in the previous year. Revenue for the half-year was reported at $4 million, a decrease from the $6.92 million recorded in the prior period. Despite the increased loss and lower revenue, Deep Yellow maintains a strong cash position.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents ended the period at $187.2 million. This represents a decrease from the $217.4 million reported at the beginning of the financial year on July 1, 2025. This cash balance will likely be used to pursue future projects.

Following the release of the financial report, shares in the uranium miner experienced a decline. The stock price was down by 7.3 per cent, reflecting investor reaction to the reported losses and reduced revenue figures.