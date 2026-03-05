Viking Mines Identifies Priority Targets at Linka Tungsten Project

Viking Mines Ltd (ASX: VKA), a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral projects, is pleased to announce the results of its Phase 1 geophysical survey at the Linka Tungsten Project. The high-resolution ground magnetic and gravity surveys have identified several priority targets, confirming the effectiveness of the technical methodology employed. The company is advancing the project rapidly, aiming to support the USA supply needs of this critical mineral.

The gravity survey delineated distinct gravity highs across the survey area, establishing multiple new high-priority targets for rapid field assessment and target ranking. The survey successfully exploited the density contrast between mineralised scheelite-bearing garnetite and host rocks. Furthermore, the magnetic survey defined a large magnetic high, interpreted as the regional intrusive unit associated with tungsten mineralisation. Notable north-east trending structures dissecting the intrusion provide further evidence of the survey’s ability to ‘see through’ younger volcanic cover.

According to Viking Mines MD & CEO Julian Woodcock, the preliminary data has indicated that the company can identify both the geological contacts where mineralisation occurs and potential direct priority targets where gravity high anomalies are present. These gravity highs coincide with areas of known mineralisation at Linka Main and Conquest, demonstrating the technique’s effectiveness in resolving areas of increased density. The company has expanded the survey area and commenced Phase 2, expected to be completed by mid-March.

The combined results from both surveys successfully identified geological contacts and lithological units along the ~820m sub-cropping mineralised corridor and an interpreted ~800m position beneath the south-western volcanic cover. With tungsten prices climbing to US$1,800/mtu of Ammonium Paratungstate (APT), CIF Rotterdam, Viking Mines is optimistic about the potential of the Linka Tungsten Project.