Green360 Technologies Completes $4.5 Million Placement

Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) has announced the completion of a A$4.5 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. Green360 Technologies is an Australian-based building materials company leading the development of low-cost, low-carbon cement to address an immediate demand in the market. Traditional cement production is a major industrial polluter; Green360 Technologies is using innovative methods to produce an alternative, delivering improved performance and a reduced emissions profile.

The company will issue approximately 112,500,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.04 per share. The placement was upsized from an initial A$3.0 million due to strong demand, with support from both new institutional investors and existing long-term shareholders. The issue price represents a 10.5% discount to the company’s 5-day VWAP of $0.0447 and a 9.1% discount to the last close price of $0.044.

The funds raised will be used to support the anticipated commercialisation of Eco-Clay in the first half of 2026. Green360 also intends to further the development of other low-carbon cement alternative products, utilising industrial waste products. Settlement of funds using the company’s Listing Rule 7.1 Capacity is proposed for Thursday 12 March 2026, with shares to be allotted on Friday 13 March 2026.

Executive Chairman Aaron Banks stated the company was pleased to have completed the placement and elected to accept additional demand to facilitate the expected commercialisation of Eco-Clay. CPS Capital acted as lead manager to the placement. Trading halt has now been lifted.