Oil Surge Rattles Global Markets

Global markets are reeling from the escalating conflict involving Iran, with rising oil prices triggering widespread investor unease. Despite US President Donald Trump’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards rising petrol prices, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both experienced significant dips. Brent crude surged almost 5 per cent to $US85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate jumped a staggering 8.51 per cent, closing at $US81.01 a barrel.

The instability stems from attacks on energy infrastructure, including those in Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan, effectively disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. While the extent of damage to Iran’s missile capabilities remains unclear, its ability to inflict economic pain through relatively inexpensive drone attacks is apparent. The closure of key energy sectors in Qatar and Iraq exacerbates the situation, increasing pressure on the global oil trade.

This conflict’s impact is already evident in US Treasury markets, where the 10-year yield has jumped, and bond traders now assess a 25 per cent probability that the US Federal Reserve will be unable to cut interest rates this year. Smaller, oil-exposed economies in Europe and Asia are also feeling the pressure. Futures suggest the ASX could dive 1.7 per cent, adding to the week’s existing losses.

Previously reliable market trends have been upended, with the US dollar strengthening, emerging markets losing ground, and bets on lower US interest rates diminishing. Even gold, typically a safe haven, experienced a dip due to the strong US dollar and the prospect of the Federal Reserve holding steady. The situation is further complicated by uncertainty regarding potential intervention by the US Treasury to manage energy prices, leaving investors on edge.