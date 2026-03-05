Tivan Invests $1 Million in Indigenous Communities

Tivan Limited has committed up to $1 million in funding to support Indigenous communities in Central Australia, partnering with the Central Land Council (CLC). The grant will be distributed over four years through the CLC’s Community Development Program, aimed at assisting Traditional Owners and Native Title Holders in areas where Tivan operates. Tivan Limited is a resources company focused on advancing critical mineral projects. The company’s current projects include the Molyhil tungsten project and the Sandover fluorite project.

The initiative follows Tivan’s expansion of its project footprint in Central Australia. The funding will commence with an initial payment of $250,000, followed by up to three additional annual payments of the same amount. The partnership aims to foster enduring relationships with Indigenous communities as Tivan progresses its mineral projects in the region.

Executive chairman Grant Wilson stated that the investment reflects Tivan’s commitment to building long-term partnerships. The company seeks to work collaboratively with local communities as it develops its mineral resources. This investment underscores Tivan’s recognition of the importance of Indigenous engagement in its operational areas.

On Thursday, Tivan shares experienced a positive movement, rising 2.6 per cent to 40 cents. This increase brought the company’s market capitalisation to $882.9 million, highlighting investor confidence in Tivan’s strategic initiatives and ongoing projects.