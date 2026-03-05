SkyCity Faces Class Action Over Online Casino

SkyCity Entertainment Group is facing potential class action proceedings related to its online casino operations in New Zealand. The company announced that it has received notice of proceedings against SkyCity Auckland Holdings and Silvereye Entertainment, aimed at testing the legality of online gaming operations managed by Silvereye on behalf of SkyCity. SkyCity Entertainment Group operates casinos and entertainment facilities in New Zealand and Australia. Silvereye Entertainment is a subsidiary that runs SkyCity’s online gaming platforms.

The filing includes an application for leave to bring a funded class action. This action seeks to cover gambling losses incurred through SkyCity Online between February 2020 and February 2026. The plaintiffs are arguing that the online casino operations were unlawful and that SkyCity should be held accountable for the losses sustained by gamblers during that period.

SkyCity has stated that it denies any liability in the matter and intends to vigorously defend against the proceedings. The company believes that its online casino operations are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations in New Zealand. The legal challenge could have significant implications for SkyCity’s online gaming strategy and its broader business operations if the class action is successful.

The outcome of the proceedings remains uncertain, but SkyCity is preparing to contest the claims and protect its interests. The case will likely involve a detailed examination of New Zealand’s gambling laws and the specific operations of SkyCity’s online casino platform. Investors and industry observers will be closely watching the developments as the case progresses.