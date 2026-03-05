ASX300 Sees Rise in Female CEOs

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX300) has witnessed a notable shift in leadership, with six women appointed as chief executives within the last six months. This comes amid a broader exodus of established leaders, with 27 CEO departures since September, including six women. The recent turnover has opened doors for female executives in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and energy.

Among the new appointments is Carri Lockhart, who took the helm at Karoon Energy in November, succeeding Julian Fowles. Karoon Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Lockhart, an American based in Houston, Texas, almost didn’t pursue the CEO path, reflecting on her board experience as a pivotal moment of self-reflection. Other notable appointments include Liz Westcott as interim CEO of energy giant Woodside, Nathalie Ahlstrom at Ansell, Tania Archibald at BlueScope, Natascha Viljoen at Newmont, and Ana Pedersen as interim leader at Corporate Travel.

Lockhart emphasizes the importance of humility and effective communication in leadership. She believes that while her gender has not been an obstacle, her leadership style may have been misinterpreted. Lockhart stresses that motivating teams and ensuring everyone is aligned towards a common goal is crucial for success. She also acknowledges the value of taking on roles that may not initially seem exciting but can broaden one’s perspective and contribute to overall career growth.

High-profile departures include Helen Lofthouse from the ASX and Amanda Lacaze from Lynas Rare Earths, with replacements yet to be named. Lockhart’s journey underscores the evolving landscape of corporate leadership and the increasing representation of women in top executive positions within the Australian market.