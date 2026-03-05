Berkshire Hathaway CEO Pledges Shareholder Alignment

Berkshire Hathaway’s chief executive officer, Greg Abel, has committed to using his entire take-home pay to purchase shares in the conglomerate for the duration of his tenure. This week, Abel acquired approximately $US15.3 million ($21.8 million) worth of shares, according to a regulatory filing. He stated that his ongoing commitment to buying shares annually after the release of the firm’s yearly results will result in “hundreds of millions” in share repurchases throughout his career.

Abel emphasised the importance of aligning interests with shareholders, partners, and owners, stating that it is ‘critical’. He said that while he already owns some shares, the goal of this commitment is to further demonstrate alignment with them. On Wednesday, Berkshire Hathaway also resumed share buybacks. Abel indicated that this decision was made after executives concluded that the ‘intrinsic value’ of the shares exceeded their market price.

The announcement led to Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price climbing by as much as 2.3 per cent in New York on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Macrae Sykes, portfolio manager of the Gabelli Financial Opportunities Fund, described the repurchase announcement as a positive signal, acknowledging the value in the shares and the opportunity to deploy capital given the firm’s significant operating earnings and substantial $US370 billion cash reserve.

Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is a multinational conglomerate holding company. Greg Abel, who assumed the role of CEO earlier this year, has pledged to uphold the principles and values that enabled his predecessor, Warren Buffett, to transform a struggling textile factory into a $US1 trillion company. Abel’s long-term commitment to purchasing shares reinforces this pledge and further aligns himself with shareholders.