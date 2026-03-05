Oil Price Rise Complicates US Inflation Fight

Rising oil prices are posing a challenge to the US Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation, according to Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics. Even if oil prices retreat in the near term, the path back to the Fed’s 2 per cent inflation target is becoming less clear, potentially limiting further interest rate cuts.

Brown notes that if US oil prices remain around $US80 for several months before declining, the peak direct impact on headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation would be approximately 0.3 percentage points. However, a sustained increase in oil prices would have larger indirect effects, with a surge to $US120 potentially adding over 1 percentage point to PCE inflation through increased gasoline prices alone.

More concerning for the Fed is that these higher oil prices coincide with other indicators suggesting upward pressure on inflation. Brown suggests this situation skews the risks towards the Fed refraining from any rate cuts this year, rather than implementing the nearly two cuts currently anticipated by financial markets.

Capital Economics will provide updated forecasts in its upcoming US Economic Outlook later this month, pending greater clarity on the evolving situation in the Middle East. These forecasts will provide further insight into how these factors may impact the Fed’s monetary policy decisions.