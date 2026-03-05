Blackstone’s flagship private credit fund, BCRED, experienced a surge in withdrawal requests during the first quarter, amidst broader investor anxieties regarding private credit and challenges faced by competitor Blue Owl Capital. The New York-based investment firm, Blackstone, allows clients to periodically take out money, which they are “trading away a bit of liquidity for higher returns”. Blackstone is an investment management company. It invests across asset classes on a global basis, including private equity, real estate, credit and hedge funds.

Clients withdrew an above-average $3.7 billion from the $82 billion fund, as revealed in a filing on Monday. This was partially offset by $2 billion in new commitments, resulting in net withdrawals of $1.7 billion. Redemption requests totalled 7.9% of the fund, prompting Blackstone to increase its usual 5% redemption limit to 7%. The company and its employees invested $400 million to accommodate all redemption requests. Over 25 senior leaders from across the firm contributed a total of $150 million to the investment.

Following the announcement, Blackstone’s shares initially fell by 8% to a two-year low on Tuesday, before partially recovering to close nearly 4% down. Peers also experienced a dip in share value, later recovering, within indexes that were generally lower due to conflict in the Middle East. Funds like BCRED are open to wealthy individuals and have faced considerable pressure. BCRED is a business development company that raises capital and provides loans to mid-sized businesses.

JPMorgan analysts described this as BCRED’s first quarter of outflows, noting it as a significant indicator of deteriorating investor sentiment towards direct lending. Investment bank RA Stanger anticipates a shift in capital away from private credit, forecasting an approximate 40% year-over-year decline in BDC capital formation for 2026. Blackstone President Jon Gray noted that institutions continue to allocate significantly to private credit.