Iron Ore Prices Jump on China Pledge

Iron ore prices experienced a surge following China’s renewed commitment to address overcapacity within its steel sector. The price of the key steel-making ingredient climbed as much as 2.5 per cent, reaching $US101.20 a tonne. This increase coincided with the National People’s Congress reiterating its intention to implement systematic production cuts at steel mills throughout the country, impacting commodity markets.

The initiative aims to improve the steel industry’s overall stability by addressing its persistent overcapacity issues. A sustained downturn in the property sector has diminished domestic steel consumption, resulting in surplus supply for mills that are increasingly exporting. The pledge by Chinese authorities reassured investors, contributing to the uptick in iron ore prices.

Additional factors also played a role in the price increase. Rising oil and freight rates, influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, added to the upward pressure on iron ore. The growth target set by China of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent signals Beijing’s comfort with a slower pace of growth, with less pressure from officials to deploy aggressive stimulus measures. Other metals, such as copper, saw more modest gains, while Singapore iron ore futures rose to a high of $US101.20 per tonne before paring gains to be $US100.15 per tonne.