Humm Group Forms Committee for Takeover Proposal

Humm Group has established an independent board committee to assess the conditional, non-binding and indicative takeover proposal from Credit Corp Group. The committee will also evaluate any competing offers that may emerge during the review process. Humm Group provides financial services, offering a range of products, including buy now, pay later options and commercial finance solutions. The company operates across Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

The newly formed committee will be responsible for considering, negotiating, and potentially approving the proposal as it remains under review. The initial members of the independent board committee include non-conflicted non-executive directors Andrew Darbyshire, Teresa Fleming, and Robert Hines. Their collective expertise is expected to provide a thorough and unbiased evaluation of the takeover offer and its potential impact on Humm Group’s shareholders and stakeholders.

Director Andrew Abercrombie will not be a member of the committee. This decision follows an undertaking given to the Takeovers Panel, ensuring the committee’s independence and impartiality throughout the assessment process. The establishment of this committee underscores Humm Group’s commitment to a transparent and rigorous evaluation of the Credit Corp proposal and any alternative offers that may arise.