SGH Portfolio Manager Highlights Market Opportunities

Sophie Smith, a portfolio manager at Melbourne-based SG Hiscock, which manages $3.3 billion in assets, has provided insights into current market opportunities, particularly within the healthcare sector. SG Hiscock is an investment management firm offering various investment strategies. One of their featured platforms, Singular Health, is an Australian software company focused on streamlining the US medical imaging system.

Smith notes that while the healthcare sector has faced challenges, including post-COVID-19 adjustments and US policy uncertainties, long-term drivers such as ageing populations and the rise of artificial intelligence remain strong. She points to CSL as an example of a company where recent sell-offs may have created opportunities, though careful assessment is needed to determine if this represents genuine value. She also sees potential in mid- and small-cap healthcare companies that have been negatively affected by broader market sentiment despite solid operational performance.

Among the stocks Smith finds undervalued is Lumos Diagnostics, particularly pending the FDA CLIA waiver decision in the US for its FebriDx test. A CLIA waiver would grant access to a substantial frontline American healthcare market, enabling broader reimbursement and adoption. Lumos already has a significant distribution agreement in place, poised to capitalize on potential approval and scale its test across the US.

Smith’s investment approach is guided by the principle of scaling investments as evidence builds, especially crucial in healthcare and small-cap companies. She recommends the ‘Unhedged’ podcast from the Financial Times for those seeking to unpack market-moving events and global financial trends.