Asian Airlines Soar Amid Middle East Turmoil

Asian airlines, including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, are capitalising on the disruption caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As travellers scramble to secure flights out of the region, these carriers are witnessing a surge in demand and significantly higher fares. Extensive airspace closures affecting airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways are creating opportunities for rivals with non-stop routes between Europe and Asia.

Passengers in European hubs are reportedly paying substantial premiums to secure seats on flights to Asia that bypass the Middle East. Singapore Airlines, for instance, is experiencing unprecedented demand on routes like Heathrow to Singapore. Singapore Airlines is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, operating flights spanning a network across the world from its base in Changi Airport. Cathay Pacific is Hong Kong’s flag carrier, with its headquarters and main hub located at Hong Kong International Airport.

Examples of inflated fares include a one-way economy ticket on Singapore Airlines from Heathrow to Singapore on March 5, costing $HK66,767 ($US8540). This represents a 900 per cent increase compared to fares later in March. Similarly, a flight to Hong Kong on the same airline is priced at $HK26,737, a stark contrast to the $HK5,670 fare available in the coming weeks.

Linus Benjamin Bauer, founder of aviation advisory firm BAA & Partners, suggests that Asian airlines may benefit from a temporary combination of higher fares, stronger cargo yields, and modest market share gains. However, he emphasises that this is primarily a redistribution of traffic rather than a fundamental shift in global aviation networks.