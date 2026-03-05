Hedge Funds Rethink Software Stock Strategies

Australian hedge funds are reassessing their strategies in the software sector amid concerns over artificial intelligence disruption and volatile market sentiment. Arnott Capital, which manages $500 million, initially shorted software stocks after OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch, believing agentic AI could undermine the sector. Arnott Capital is a hedge fund that manages investments for wealthy families. They employ strategies to generate returns, including taking short positions on stocks they believe will decline in value.

The S&P North American Software Index valuation nearly halved, prompting Arnott to close its short position, albeit prematurely. Co-chief investment officer Yianni Gertos noted that while some SaaS businesses appear cheaper now, potential AI disruption creates uncertainty. Other fund managers have also adjusted their tech exposure, with some reducing holdings and others buying the dip.

Minotaur Capital initially saw opportunities in software stocks but later backtracked, exiting long positions like Atlassian and shorting other companies, including Monday.com and Intuit. Portfolio manager Thomas Rice cited Citrini Research’s doomsday scenario for white-collar workers and AI, viewing it as a sign of capitulation and covering short positions. Minotaur Capital is a hedge fund that invests in various sectors, including software. They aim to identify undervalued opportunities but also adapt their strategies based on market conditions and emerging risks.

Similarly, Totus Capital covered most of its short positions in software stocks, with shorting Pro Medicus contributing to its Totus Alpha Fund’s performance in February. The rapid sell-off and shifting market sentiment underscore the challenges in navigating the evolving tech landscape. The firms emphasize the need for a dynamic approach to managing risk and capitalizing on opportunities in the face of ongoing uncertainty.